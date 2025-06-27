The New York Post is looking to expand its “brand of fearless, common-sense journalism and legendary headlines” to the state that Trump refers to as “Paradise Lost.” The California Post will publish a daily print edition and will have its own dedicated homepage for Californians, with stories also being published across video, audio and social media platforms. It will be headquartered in Los Angeles. The New York Post Media Group says the LA area is home to the second-largest concentration of Post readers, with 3.5 million monthly unique visitors to its web properties — and 7.3 million across the state. Heading up The California Post as editor in chief will be News Corp veteran Nick Papps. “Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated,” said News Corp CEO Robert Thomson. “There is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit.” News Corp is the parent company of The New York Post Media Group.

The New York Times added 230K digital-only subscribers in Q2 2025, with the total number of subscribers reaching 11.88M. The New York Times Company has set a goal of 15M subscribers by the end of 2027. The average revenue per digital user rose 3.2 percent in Q2, largely a result of “subscribers transitioning from promotional to higher prices and price increases on certain tenured subscribers.” Overall digital subscription revenues took a 15.1 percent, and advertising recorded a 9.7 percent hike. The Athletic, the NYT’s sports vertical has also become a money maker, with subscription revenues up up by 18.1 percent year over year. Print subscription revenue, as might be expected, has dropped 2.8 percent from Q2 2025 and is down 3.9 percent for the first half of the year. “We grew all of our major revenue lines and we’re generating significant free cash flow,” said New York Times Company president and CEO Meredith Kopit Leven.

ESPN‘s streaming service kicks off on Aug. 21. The service, in what ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro calls a “simple, straightforward, clear” decision, will also be named ESPN. The new service will include the NFL Network as well as some rights to the RedZone Channel and other content. The NFL is taking a 10 percent stake in ESPN in exchange for the deal. The NFL Network will be bundled into ESPN’s streaming service when the deal closes. Also waiting in the wings is World Wrestling Entertainment, which will bring such events as WrestleMania, SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble to the service in the US starting next year. The WWE events will be leaving NBCUniversal’s Peacock. ESPN’s announcement comes on the heels of the news from Fox that its Fox One service, which will focus on sports and news programming, is launching on Nov. 21. At $19.99 per month, Fox One is hitting a slightly lower price point than the $29.95 ESPN is charging for its service.