Otter PR is selected as agency of record by citizen-powered media platform Re:Public. Otter PR will lead media outreach efforts, develop messages and establish thought leadership for Re:Public as it accelerates its national rollout, establishing the company as a preeminent platform for grassroots-driven news and civic reporting. Re:Public, which lets Americans independently report on their local community issues, plans to provide coverage for all U.S. counties and the 2,000 biggest municipalities with the goal of rebuilding public trust in journalism through community-based reporting. “Just as Otter PR has been a force of disruption in the public relations industry, Otter PR was the clear choice for Re:Public’s goal of transforming the concept of local journalism," said Re:Public senior communications manager and partner Eric Bolling.

5WPR is named agency of record for Brooklyn, NY-based Acme Smoked Fish. The agency’s efforts will include rolling out bi-annual creative product mailers, press and influencer campaigns, and media activations designed to drive earned attention across consumer, trade and culinary outlets. 5W will also work on award submissions and paid and organic influencer strategies. Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a century of expertise in crafting traditional smoked seafood, including lox, smoked salmon, and whitefish salad. “We’re thrilled to be working with Acme Smoked Fish, a brand with deep roots, iconic products, and an unwavering commitment to quality," said 5WPR managing partner and EVP, CPG & lifestyle Leigh Ann Ambrosi.

Warschawski is engaged to provide integrated marketing communications for Cogir Senior Living, which operates 110 senior living communities around the country. The agency will handle all paid and organic social media, reputation management and email marketing for Cogir. As part of the partnership, Warschawski designed, built and launched a modern website featuring an easy-to-navigate interface—a key component of the brand’s refresh. Cogir offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. “The site is designed to make it easier than ever to discover the unique amenities and care options that set Cogir communities apart, while also serving as a dynamic resource for ongoing engagement and support,” said Cogir Senior Living VP of marketing and engagement Heidi Brashear.