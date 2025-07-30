Kekst CNC represents Centerbridge Partners as it acquires MeridianLink, a Joele Frank client, in an all-cash deal valued at about $2B.

The $20 per share offer represents a 26 percent premium to the Aug 8 close price of the provider of software platforms to financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies.

Larry Katz, president/CEO-designate of MeridianLink said the transaction represents a strong endorsement of its lending platform that services nearly 2,000 customers.

“Together with Centerbridge, we will unlock the potential of this company by accelerating product innovation, harnessing the power of AI and data, and enhancing the delivery of exceptional customer experiences,” he added.

“Centerbridge believes in the importance of fostering a vibrant, modern banking system using market-leading technology,” said a joint statement from Jared Hendricks, senior managing director, and Ben Jaffe, managing director.

They are thrilled “to work with Larry Katz and the company’s talented team to enhance MeridianLink’s platform capabilities and grow their wallet share with new and existing customers.”

Kekst CNC co-CEO Jeremy Fielding, partner Anntal Silver and principal Daniel Hoadley handle strategic communiations for Centerbridge.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher partners Jed Repko and Joe Sala, and managing director TJ O’Sullivan represent MeridianLink.