The Vogel Group has signed to represent the Embassy of Sudan on matters related to humanitarian and foreign policy matters.

The firm’s contract, which went into effect June 5 and runs through the end of the year, calls for a $40K monthly retainer.

“The War about Nothing” is the September cover of The Atlantic. "More than 14M Sudanese have been displaced after years of fighting,” wrote Anne Applebaum. Half of the population will go hungry this year and at least 150K Sudanese have been killed.

“But no statistics can express the sense of pointlessness, of meaningless, that the war has left behind alongside the physical destruction,” she wrote.

Alex Vogel, who was chief counsel to Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, leads the effort for Sudan. He’s joined by Matt Keelen, managing principal; Ali Khimji, principal; and Andrew Nehring, director.