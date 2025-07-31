Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is looking for a firm to handle media relations, in both English and French, for its 2025 National Certificate of Excellence recipients and annual awards ceremony set for the Fall.
PR Needed for Canadas Prime Minister Awards
Mon., Aug. 11, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
