BrightKey PR, a publicity agency focused on authors, starts up in New York. The agency says that it starts every engagement with a free, custom media plan based on information that authors provide about their book, goals and audience. Authors then receive a personalized roadmap for how to approach publicity, outlining suggested angles, campaign structure and next steps. They can then either implement it themselves, or let BrightKey PR fulfill it for them, offering full-service support ranging from press releases to media placements to high-impact billboards. As part of its launch, the company introduced the Visibility Fund, a reinvestment initiative that sets aside a portion of BrightKey’s monthly revenue to fund PR campaigns for authors who may not have the means to pursue traditional publicity. Selected authors receive campaign support at no cost.

Reputation Partners launches a new offering aimed at helping companies, trade associations and others communicate their positive contributions without running the risk of reputational damage. RP Impact focuses on business-aligned messaging built to withstand scrutiny. Rather than standalone purpose programs, it helps organizations showcase the ways in which their impact efforts strengthen market position, attract top talent, and create measurable stakeholder value. The components of the program include research and benchmarking to identify opportunities and challenges, strategic development featuring 360-degree communications approaches, coalition building with credible third-party validators and targeted execution across key channels and stakeholder groups. “Silence is not a strategy—organizations can't afford to go silent about their contributions,” said Reputation Partners SVP Michael Grimm. “The solution is strategic communications that demonstrate impact in terms that drive business outcomes—revenue growth, market differentiation, and stakeholder engagement.”

HOME Agency, a new independent integrated agency, announces its HOME Agency Values in Action Award, a $100K marketing services grant for one mission-driven nonprofit. The selected organization will receive a full suite of services including brand strategy, content creation, digital and optimization support. The agency, which is geared toward brands making a positive impact and creatives seeking a more intentional way to work, provides clients with strategy development, creative, content capture, media, and technology services. “We believe doing good deserves great marketing,” said HOME Agency founder Marivi Bryant. “Launching with this award is our way of putting our values into action and supporting those who are already making the world better.” The HOME Agency Values in Action Award is now open for applications. All non-profits in good standing are encouraged to apply. The winning organization will be selected based on mission alignment, community impact, and potential for storytelling. Nonprofits can apply or nominate organizations here.