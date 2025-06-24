Sophie Taylor-Roberts

Sophie Taylor-Roberts, who most recently was managing director of Hill & Knowlton's UK healthcare unit, has joined Finn Partners to helm its British healthcare group.

She succeeds Julie Adrian, who returned to her role as head of Alverium Health.

At H&K, which WPP folded into Burson, Taylor-Roberts counseled GSK, Haleon, Takeda and Roche.

She has more than 20 years of healthcare PR experience, which includes stints at Good Relations and the Red Consultancy.

“Sophie brings an exceptional blend of strategic insight, leadership acumen and a proven track record of client successes,” said Fern Lazar, Finn’s managing partner and global health practice lead.

Gil Bashe, Finn’s chair of global health and purpose, said Taylor-Roberts’ “experience across the health industry spectrum—from pharma and biotech to healthtech to advocacy and access—equips our clients with the foresight and flexibility that health transformation needs to succeed.”

Finn ranked No. 6 in O’Dwyer’s healthcare rankings with 2024 fee income of $58M.