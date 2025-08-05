Stephanie Waties

APCO brings on Stephanie Waties as senior director/SVP, corporate reputation and public affairs. Waties formerly spent eight years at APCO, where she led issue and crisis response efforts, playing a key role in securing and maintaining long-term client relationships. She was most recently an SVP at LSG, where she focused on state and sector-based advocacy initiatives. Based in Washington, DC, Waties will play an integral role in strengthening collaboration between APCO’s corporate reputation and public affairs teams and identifying new growth opportunities for the firm. “Her ability to translate complex policy into actionable strategy makes her a vital partner for organizations navigating regulatory and reputational challenges,” said APCO North America President Kelly Williamson.

Lisa Kauffman

Azamara Cruises, a small-ship cruise line, names Lisa Kauffman as CMO. Kauffman was previously chief marketing and experience officer at Starboard Group. She has also held executive marketing roles at Perry Ellis International, Celebrity Cruises, Macy’s Florida and The Walt Disney Company. In her new role, Kauffman will oversee marketing and communications, including e-commerce, product, trade, brand, social engagement, media, public relations, guest loyalty and internal communications. “Lisa’s extensive expertise in strategic marketing and travel perfectly complements our mission to create immersive, culturally rich experiences that forge deeper, more meaningful connections between our guests and the destinations we visit,” said Azamara Cruises CEO Dondra Ritzenthaler.

Tracy Stockard

Big Blue Swim School, a swim school franchise that operates across 17 states, hires Tracy Stockard as CMO. Stockard was most recently CMO at restaurant chain Steak n Shake. She has also served as senior director, US marketing at McDonald’s and held strategy and planning positions at ad agencies TracyLocke and Leo Burnett. At Big Blue, Stockard will oversee all facets of marketing, brand strategy and communications, with a focus on expanding brand awareness, deepening customer loyalty and collaborating with franchise owners. “Her ability to lead high-performing teams and craft campaigns that connect deeply with consumers will be invaluable as we continue to grow our national presence,” said Big Blue Swim School CEO Brandon Bean.