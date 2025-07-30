Burson is named US agency of record for BUBS, a viral Swedish candy brand that is launching in several nationwide retail chains. The appointment expands an existing relationship between Burson and Orkla Snacks, which owns BUBS. Burson will lead a 360-degree integrated communications campaign that spans influencer, paid, social and earned media. BUBS is best known for its sour foam gummies and vegan friendly treats. “Together with its global reach and deep expertise, we are confident Burson is the right partner to help us bring BUBS’ playful mix of unexpected double flavors, unforgettable chewy and foamy textures, and undeniably colorful personality to the US,” said Orkla Snacks marketing manager, international expansion Åsa Gisel.

Moroch is apointed by Kubota Tractor Corporation as preferred agency partner across the company’s more than 1,000 dealerships nationwide, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Moroch will also serve as national digital agency of record for media planning and buying responsibilities. The agency will support Kubota in delivering consistent, relevant messaging across all levels of the brand, including new efforts and strategies to bridge the gap between localized and national brand awareness on a regional level. Kubota opened its doors in 1972 and is now one of the country’s leading manufacturers of tractors, construction and turf equipment, and utility vehicles. “Their expertise will support all facets of our regional and local advertising efforts, helping us strengthen our multi-layered strategy while delivering even greater value to our dealers,” said Kubota Tractor Corporation associate marketing and advertising director Theresa Duncan.

Firecracker PR comes on board as agency of record for RSA America, a comprehensive marketing and loyalty platform customized for independent grocers. The agency will work to increase awareness of the brand. RSA America, which manages $20 billion in transactions annually, says its unified solution and go-to-market strategies enable retailers to interact with a broader shopper base in real-time and boost incremental sales.

Viral Nation, a social-first marketing agency, signs on as social media agency of record for Rocket, a Detroit-based fintech platform that includes mortgage, real estate, title and personal finance businesses. Viral Nation’s will focus on showcasing real client stories, influencer ambassador programs and dynamic community management. J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing 22 times. "With Viral Nation as our social media agency of record, we're using content to build a movement. One grounded in honest storytelling, vibrant communities, and meaningful solutions,” said Rocke CMO Jonathan Mildenhall. “One grounded in honest storytelling, vibrant communities, and meaningful solutions.”