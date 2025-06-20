Renee Sieli is the founder and CEO of ERPR Group, a boutique consultancy based in New York City that specializes in media relations.

Since 2013, her agency has led media campaigns across the finance, media, and technology sectors.

"I initially discovered O'Dwyer's at my very first PR job, and it’s been a go-to resource ever since. Few outlets cover the inner workings of the PR industry with such depth, and O'Dwyer’s continues to deliver valuable insights on trends and the ever-evolving communications landscape. I’m honored to be part of such a distinguished community of communicators," Sieli said.

Renee Sieli Daisy Cabrera

Daisy Cabrera is a bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations.

"I've been reading O'Dwyer's since I launched my career in the 90s. Today, it is still my #1 source for news covering the PR industry," Cabrera said. "It’s essential to show up in the right spaces, be informed of the latest trends, and ensure your voice also helps shape the conversations."

Sieli and Cabrera join hundreds of professionals listed in O’Dwyer’s exclusive database of “PR Experts.”

At the moment, experts are sorted by 39 specialities with more added as needed.

“O’Dwyer’s PR experts database is an incredible storehouse of thought leadership from leading PR pros,” publisher John O’Dwyer points out.

Individual bios show bylines hosted by O’Dwyer’s as well as links to articles placed online in other publications.

The most popular topic covered by O’Dwyer’s PR experts as of Aug. ’25 is artificial intelligence with 32 articles. In second is crisis communications with 30 and healthcare PR rounds out the top three with 23 contributions.

“Our experts database is an easy way for both individual practitioners and executives at large agencies to showcase their expertise and thought leadership,” O’Dwyer stresses.

Recent articles highlighted in the experts database include:

Get started adding your bio to O'Dwyer's PR experts database or feel free to email [email protected] for more info.