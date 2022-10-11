Brian Keech

Temple University has named Brian Keech VP-government & community relations after a national search.

He joins the Philadelphia institution from Drexel University, where he rose to the senior VP-government & community communications post in a 26-year run.

Temple president John Fry, who served as Drexel's prexy for 14 years, said he knows “how intentional and thoughtful” Keech is as he goes about his work.

“Temple's status as a state-related institution means that it is critical that we foster collaborative relationships with government and community leaders and have a seat at the table for the important conversations that are guiding policy and legislation, both here in Philadelphia and across the commonwealth,” said Fry. “This is something that Brian has done for the entirety of his career.

Fry took the Temple job in Nov. 2024.