Adam Christensen

From drafting press releases to predicting media trends, AI tools are now helping communicators save time, cut costs and improve outcomes.

There’s no shortage of AI tools that promise to transform public relations, but as new options flood the market, the real question is: Which tools actually help us do our jobs better?

In a recent industry survey conducted by Notified, 64 percent of the PR pros we asked said they believe AI can enhance storytelling. But as adoption accelerates, so does the pressure to pick solutions that deliver real value. Just because a tool incorporates AI doesn’t mean it fits your strategy—or your workflow.

That’s why PR pros need a smarter way to evaluate what’s out there. With this in mind, here’s a simple four-step framework I use in conversations with our clients and partners.

1) Does It Solve a Real Problem?

This may sound obvious, but it’s often overlooked.

Ask yourself: Does this tool help my team work faster, better or more strategically? Is it solving a real challenge in writing, pitching, reporting or analysis?

If the answer is unclear, the tool might be solving the wrong problem—or creating new ones.

Take AI-powered media outreach. When done right, it can analyze press releases, identify relevant journalist angles and generate personalized pitches based on coverage history. That’s a tangible benefit rooted in how PR actually works.

But when done wrong, AI can miss key context behind a journalist’s beat and churn out generic or inaccurate pitches. That risks damaging relationships and creating extra cleanup work for PR teams.

2) Is It Built to Integrate, Not Just Impress?

Some of the most impressive AI demos I’ve seen end up being the least useful in practice. Why? Because they sit in silos.

The best ones don’t just layer on; they plug into your existing workflow—from distribution and media databases to listening and measurement.

If you need five logins to get one insight, the value gets lost. Integration matters. Seeing engagement data alongside release performance, or tracking journalist interactions in your outreach dashboard, connects the dots and delivers results quickly.

3) Focus on Outcomes, Not Just Efficiencies

It’s easy to be impressed by platforms that claim to “save hours” or “automate outreach.” But the goal isn’t speed—it’s impact.

Real ROI comes from better coverage, stronger brand alignment, increased trust and insights that guide decisions. Time saved is a bonus—but quality and outcomes should be the true measure of value.

4) Does It Align with Your Strategy and Standards?

AI brings speed—but without alignment, speed doesn’t matter. You still need control over tone, messaging and direction.

That’s why I’m such a strong advocate for human intelligence being amplified by AI. It’s not about replacing people—it’s about improving judgment and creativity.

When humans and tech work together, you get the best of both: speed and scale plus creativity and context. AI can draft or surface insights, but only people can shape the story and build real trust.

It’s important to remember that even with technology, the craftsmanship of a skilled PR pro remains irreplaceable. While AI often produces predictable, formula-driven content, the most compelling stories come from the human ability to add nuance, originality and unexpected angles.

Focus on Fit, Not FOMO

AI is transforming our work, and that’s exciting. But that doesn’t mean we need to adopt everything just because it’s new. The goal isn’t more tech; it’s smarter, more connected PR workflows.

If a tool reduces admin and saves time for strategy, it’s worth exploring. But if it adds complexity, it’s okay to say no.

This is a moment for comms leaders to be curious, but also clear-eyed. The future will reward those who choose alignment over hype.

Adam Christensen is CMO at Notified, where he leads global marketing, brand strategy, demand generation, digital engagement and communications. Before Notified, he held leadership roles at AppDirect, Ingram Micro Cloud, CloudBlue, PayPal, Juniper Networks and IBM.