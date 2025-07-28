Genesis 21 Consulting has signed on to improve Israel’s image in the US via strategic communications support, content creation and influencer outreach.

Based in Shoham, Israel, the strategic consulting firm is owned by Yitzhak Tzahi Daboush, according to its Justice Department filing.

It plans to disseminate informational materials to public officials, government agencies, educational organizations and nationality groups.

The outreach will be on behalf of the advertising bureau of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Genesis 21 says it has held verbal discussions with Ministry officials and expects to enter into a formal written contract shortly.

That pact is expected to be for one year with a renewal option. Fees and expenses have yet to be determined.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans for the military occupation of the Gaza Strip, and the IDF on Aug 13 started bombing Gaza City, ahead of moving soldiers into the city of 1M people.