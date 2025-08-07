Jeremy Jacobs

Jeremy Jacobs, who has more than 25 years of financial PR experience, has joined August, the strategic communications shop, as a senior advisor.

From his DC perch, he will focus on financial transactions, shareholder activism, IR and business development.

Since February 2024, Jacobs had run Key Message LLC in the nation’s capital.

Earlier, he was managing director at H/Advisors Abernathy, senior VP at FleishmanHillard, and managing director at Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher.

Jacobs “has worked on many of the most complex and high-stakes corporate transactions and proxy contests of the last few decades," said Steven Goldberg, CEO of Los Angeles-based August. “He will add tremendous value to our clients and support the continued growth of the firm’s financial communications practice.”