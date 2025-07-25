INFINITE, a New York-headquartered firm with offices in San Francisco and London, has partnered with and received a strategic investment from ParkSouth Ventures, a Charlotte, NC-based private investment firm. The investment will help to establish Infinite as a strategic communications platform and fuel the firm’s growth and expansion. Infinite's executive leadership team, which includes founder & CEO Jamie Diaferia, president Zach Olsen and chief operating officer Isabel Podda, will continue to lead the company. ParkSouth targets investments in knowledge-based service companies and focuses on partnering with founder- and entrepreneur-owned businesses. “We decided several years ago that to further fulfill our potential we would need the right investment partner,” said Diaferia. “In ParkSouth, we found an aligned partner that can add strategic value, as well as investment capital.”

Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, is introducing a set of features and partnerships designed to help brands interact with several popular social media platforms. Spout’s new and upcoming capabilities include Bluesky publishing & reporting; TikTok listening; Instagram partnership ads and influencer marketing workspaces; and LinkedIn personal profile metrics and document publishing, as well as helping users integrate with Adobe Express, Canva and Salesforce. “Social is no longer just where conversations happen—it’s where buying decisions are made, brand perceptions are shaped, and loyalty is earned.” said Sprout Social VP of product marketing Josh Bean. “We’re equipping our customers with the intelligence and tools to transform social interactions into tangible business outcomes and shape the future of customer engagement.”

Factua, an AI-powered marketing automation platform, acquires a majority stake in Wizco Media Inc., a Montreal-based AI media agency. Wizco’s technology and team will integrate into Factua's core infrastructure, enhancing campaign prediction accuracy, intelligent bidding and conversion path optimization across such verticals as finance, health, home services and education. Factua's marketing automation platform leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to deliver high-quality leads and customers across a wide array of verticals. Factua founder and chairman Gary Salmirs says that Wizco has “developed smart, scalable systems that perfectly complement our vision—one where data science drives every decision and every dollar of media spend.”

York Public Relations, which works with fintechs and financial institutions, is partnering with digital marketing and website solutions provider OMNICOMMANDER in an effort to provide greater access to industry-specific marketing as well as public relations services to financial services organizations. York Public Relations clients will now have access to enhanced end-user digital marketing and communication services, and OMNICOMMANDER clients will have access to public relations, media relations, and crisis communications services. “By partnering with York Public Relations, we’re aligning two industry-leading experts with one common goal to increase visibility, engagement, and measurable impact,” said OMNICOMMANDER founder & CEO Eric Isham.