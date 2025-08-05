Carbondale, Illinois, is requesting proposals from agencies that can develop a strategic marketing plan to boost tourism in the Southern Prairie State city.
Carbondale, IL Seeks Destination Marketing Strategy
Wed., Aug. 13, 2025
By Jon Gingerich
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Raleigh Shops for Crisis PR Training
Tue., Aug. 12, 2025
|•
PR Needed for Canadas Prime Minister Awards
Mon., Aug. 11, 2025
|•
Lawrence (KS) Shops for EcoDev Partner
Fri., Aug. 8, 2025
|•
Clermont Wants to Book a Brand Champion
Wed., Aug. 6, 2025
|•
Wakefield (MA) Wants Image Boost
Tue., Aug. 5, 2025