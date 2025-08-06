Honolulu is looking for a firm to run a media campaign to highlight the importance of quality learning experiences for children under the age of five.
Honolulu Seeks Firm to Pitch Early Childhood Ed
Thu., Aug. 14, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Carbondale, IL Seeks Destination Marketing Strategy
Wed., Aug. 13, 2025
|•
Raleigh Shops for Crisis PR Training
Tue., Aug. 12, 2025
|•
PR Needed for Canadas Prime Minister Awards
Mon., Aug. 11, 2025
|•
Lawrence (KS) Shops for EcoDev Partner
Fri., Aug. 8, 2025
|•
Clermont Wants to Book a Brand Champion
Wed., Aug. 6, 2025