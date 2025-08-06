Sandra Howard

Keller Williams Realty, a real estate franchise with 1,000 offices internationally, names Sandra Howard as CMO. Howard joins the company from Dallas-based ad agency LERMA/, where she was principal of brand strategy. Before that, she was corporate brand marketing and business advertising VP at AT&T, leading enterprise-wide advertising best practices and the company’s messaging and brand story across all platforms and business units. At KW, Howard will work to accelerate the company’s growth via strategic marketing, branding, and communications-driven innovation and initiatives. “With two decades of shaping brand strategy and delivering transformative results for some of the world’s most recognized companies, Sandra brings a wealth of experience to elevate our competitive position and the brands of our agents and franchisees,” said KW CEO and president Chris Czarnecki.

Megan Britt

Air Products, which supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, brings on Megan Britt as VP, investor relations. Britt comes to the company from the VP, investor relation post at Archer-Daniels Midland. She has also headed up investor relations at Tyson Foods and Corteva Agriscience, and held various finance and strategy roles at DuPont. “Megan’s expertise will be valuable in communicating our progress and further strengthening relationships with an.lysts and investors around the world,” said Air Products chief financial officer Melissa Schaeffer,

Lynn Cobb

LP Building Solutions appoints Lynn Cobb as VP of marketing, a newly created role. Cobb was previously VP customer experience at MasterBrand Cabinets. She has also served as head of global digital marketing at biotech research company Agilent Technologies and held senior marketing posts at DuPont and Procter & Gamble. In her new role, Cobb will lead the development and execution of LP’s commercial strategy, working in close partnership with the company’s sales, supply chain, and customer experience teams. She will oversee brand management, product innovation, and commercialization initiatives. “Her expertise in developing and executing commercial strategies, along with her focus on brand and customer experience, will be instrumental in strengthening our market presence and delivering greater value to our customers,” said LP SVP, chief commercial officer Craig Sichling.