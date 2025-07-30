Florida’s Continental Strategy, which has close ties to the Trump administration, has signed a one-year $2.1M pact to represent Kenya.

Ties between the US and the eastern Africa nation are tattered following Kenya president William Ruto's state visit to China in April. After landing trade and infrastructure deals with the Chinese, Ruto applauded China’s role in the “new world order.”

That praise for America’s key geopolitical competitor triggered a review of US relations with Kenya, and a threat to revoke its major non-NATO ally status. That designation gives Kenya preferential access to economic and military benefits.

Continental founder Carlos Trujillo, who leads the Kenya team, served in the first Trump administration as ambassador to the Organization of American States.

He also was a Trump campaign surrogate in outreach to Latino voters during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Managing partner Alberto Martinez, who was chief of staff to Florida Senator & now Secretary of State Marco Rubio; and partner Alex Garcia, who was deputy political director for battleground states in the Trump campaign, also rep Kenya.

Continental also is home of partner Katie Wiles, daughter of Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles.