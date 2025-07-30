Calcium+Company, a health communications group, opens a dedicated office in New York City that will support its public relations division, PRotein. Launched in 2023, the agency, which has more than 175 employees in Philadelphia and Mexico City as well as New York, delivers campaigns across the biotech, pharma and consumer health sectors. “PRotein is going beyond traditional PR offerings to deliver true creative thought partnership that elevates brand and corporate business objectives,” said Gandler. “With this expansion, we’re doubling down on that vision and giving our team the space to grow, experiment, and lead the next chapter of breakthrough storytelling in healthcare,” said Stacey Gandler, managing director of PRotein and brand ideation

Kite Hill announces a strategic expansion of its service offerings. The new offerings, which address the evolving demands made on client by the growth of AI, include a complimentary audit to help businesses understand their brand's perception in AI. Clients can then opt for an in-depth analysis that looks at such factors as their existing presence across LLMs, Reddit, review sites and other online platforms; the structure and content of their website; the technical optimization of the website for LLM crawler accessibility; and competitor strategies for AI search success. Kite Hill now also now provide consulting services specifically designed for companies with specific, urgent needs such as crisis communications or targeted messaging projects. "In today's dynamic market, businesses require agile and impactful communication strategies," said Kite Hill fonder and CEO Tiffany Guarnaccia. “Our expanded services are a direct response to this need, particularly as AI search becomes increasingly prevalent.”

The Female Quotient founder Shelley Zalis and World Cup champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath will headline the USC Center for Public Relations’ fifth Lead On! Women in Communication Leadership Forum at USC Annenberg on October 16 and 17. The two-day, immersive program gathers industry leaders from the USC Center for PR’s board of advisers, business founders, and USC faculty to help equip mid-career women — those at the 7-to-10-year career mark — with the skills and confidence to advance into senior PR and communication roles. Based at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, the USC Center for Public Relations connects corporations, agencies, academics and students to define the future of our industry and to develop those who will shape it.

Dolphin launches Dolphin Tastemakers, which offers a full-service model for culinary and lifestyle creators. The division, formed through a collaboration between Dolphin subsidiaries The Digital Dept. and The Door, combines talent management and brand strategy with premier PR and amplification services. Talent management will be provided by the culinary and lifestyle specialists at The Digital Dept., while The Door ‘s PR team be responsible for media representation. “This division isn't just about business—it's about celebrating the stories behind great food and lifestyle brands, and giving creators the management muscle and access to best-in-class PR that they need to turn their passion into lasting success, both online and beyond," said The Digital Dept. co-CEO Sarah Boyd.