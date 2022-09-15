Daisy Cabrera

In a world of endless panel discussions, long speeches, and recycled content, we crave events that linger.

Have you ever attended an event that stayed with you, long after it ended? A live cover band that rocked the house. A talented mixologist who whisked up creative craft cocktails. Cool interactive LED screens projecting vibrant visuals responding to guests’ movements. Samba dancers pulling guests to the dance floor. Edible flower arrangements that brought delight to the entire space.

These are the kinds of moments that elevate an event into an experience, and create community and connection. Unique experiences get talked about, reposted, remembered. Crafting an engaging experience, that is purposeful and people-centered, is the key. Whether it’s a fundraising gala, a VIP influencer event, a campaign launch, or even a store opening, it’s so much more than a run-of-show.

Designing an event for impact takes innovative technology and interactive elements.

Here are five ways to elevate your event into a rich, multi-sensory experience that resonates. As a multicultural marcom expert, I’ve included additional tips for hosting the ultimate Hispanic-centered experience, too!

1. Lead with feeling, not timelines.

Event planners sometimes begin the process by listing the logistics (i.e. date, time, budget, guest list, venue, etc.) But the most creative and transformational events always start with emotion.

Flip the script. How do you want people to feel? Celebrated? Empowered? Inspired? Declaring this emotional intention becomes the “North Star” that will guide every single creative, messaging, and production decision surrounding the event. When emotion leads, logistics will fall into place, have more meaning, and deliver long-lasting momentum.

Hispanic-centered experience tip: To make your guests feel a true sense of belonging, consider spotlighting nuanced stories from voices that reflect the culture, language, and lived experiences. Incorporate the sounds, flavors, and visual elements that feel authentic. Celebrate both shared heritage and the richness of regional differences. Curate a journey that honors diversity, tradition, and a powerful collective; one that begins with emotional moments of connection and pride, and crescendos into an unforgettable celebration of identity and community.

2. Obsess over every detail.

Details are where an event goes from functional to unforgettable, when it transforms from an itinerary to a moment of resonance. Look very closely at the small details, the unseen touches, the opportunities to be mindful of the guests.

When guests arrive, the first thing they see and hear should absolutely wow them. Let the fun begin! A red carpet complete with a photographer to make them feel like they’ve arrived. A live musical trio performance that sets the upbeat tone. A delish welcome drink that simply sparkles with all the vibes. A fragrance-filled entrance that carries the lovely scent of fresh flowers. A space filled with vibrant décor and warm lighting. A mouth-watering menu that serves up divine morsels. Every touchpoint, from the velvet ropes opening until the final farewell, is an opportunity to emotionally engage.

Hispanic-centered experience tip: Immerse your guests in a 360-degree atmosphere where every element is centered on community. From a bilingual invitation design, to a selective menu created by a Hispanic chef, to a high-energy performance that brings everyone joyfully to their feet. Every detail, including the parting gift, should be culturally nuanced, and designed to make guests feel they’re part of something special, not just attending another event.

3. Let the audience be part of the story.

Guests should feel like co-authors of the moment, not just spectators attending an event. The most dynamic events always invite guest participation; emotional, digital and narrative. And, the event unfolds into an bigger and broader experience that ultimately turns into deeper connection, engagement, and amplification.

Think influencers live streaming across their platforms. A drone capturing fun event footage to be shared digitally. Storytelling walls encourage attendees to write notes. Real-time interactive tech shaping the programming. A dedicated event app that personalizes schedules. Exciting games that invite attendees to play. An LED screen displaying real-time guest posts. Relax and recharge phone-free zones. Customized swag with personalized giveaways.

Hispanic-centered experience tip: Weave attendees into a culturally rooted experience. Create keepsakes of cultural sayings. Host interactive, bilingual storytelling sessions. Curate a to-go USB playlist of music from artists representing different countries. Decorate with artisan-crafted, hand-painted items. Offer customized spice blends, with recipe cards. Fill goodie bags with poetry books featuring diverse writers from across the Americas.

4. Layer culture, not just decor.

Cultural inclusion isn’t an add-on, afterthought, or an appropriating aesthetic. It’s an intersectional, holistic framework; grounded, participatory, and deeply respectful. These rich experiences feel all-encompassing, valuable, celebratory, and uplifting. When you design an experience with culture at its heart, people feel seen and welcome.

Spotlight local businesses that surround the venue. Invite community voices to be front and center. Ensure talent represents the identities of the audience. Create onsite opportunities for audience participation to connect in conversations. Design activations to share perspectives and deepen the cultural narrative. Foster storytelling that amplifies diverse voices across digital channels.

Hispanic-centered experience tip: Invite your guests to enjoy authentic regional dishes from diverse countries, and share the stories behind each dish. Showcase multimedia tributes that honor influential cultural icons. Set up an interactive art mural where attendees can paint symbols representing their countries. Screen short films by filmmakers that highlight their stories. Host a runaway segment that showcases traditional Hispanic fashion, and include the origins behind each style. Feature pop-up stations illustrating indigenous roots and figures.

5. Close out the experience with a signature moment.

The last note lends to rounding out an unforgettable experience, and shapes the emotional aftertaste. Always end with intention to guarantee your guests will remember the experience on a high note. Let it be a shining moment that ties every emotion, story, and connection together.

For example, a powerful video montage, a digital memory book, a fabulous confetti drop. Or, a call to action, collectively signing a pledge, standing together holding hands. Even a custom-made keepsake tied to the theme, or a farewell photo taken as a group that sparks a sense of unity. Capture the final moment, the natural crescendo of the entire experience.

Hispanic-centered experience tip: Create a finale that is as heartfelt, meaningful, and bursting with cultural pride. That closing moment needs to capture the soul of the experience, and inspire guests to carry its spirit into their own lives. A bilingual, spoken word performance highlighting community stories. A communal table featuring sweet, beloved Hispanic desserts. A group toast with a traditional drink to celebrate community. Personalized thank-you notes showcasing illustrations or calligraphy from local Hispanic artists.

Now for the grand finale: events are the new storytelling platforms. By leading with feeling, obsessing over details, weaving your guests into the story, layering culture, and closing with intention, the event becomes much more than a gathering. The sights, sounds, tastes, interactions, conversations, and surprises all tell your story. And, the elevated experience is one that people will remember.

***

Daisy Cabrera is a seasoned bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations, mainstream and multicultural media relations, crisis communications, event management, influencer partnerships, content creation, and team leadership experience.