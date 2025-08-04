FNK IR signs on as investor relations AOR for game platform company CTW Cayman. The agency supported CTW along with their legal and banking advisors pre-IPO, and they will have an ongoing relationship now that CTW is a public company. FNK IR’s scope of work for the client will include strategic counsel, content, communications, corporate access, research coverage & support, influencer & retail engagement, media relations & social media management, and market intelligence. CTW connects skilled game developers with owners of Japanese anime IP to create high quality games. It then makes those games available to a global audience through its HTML5 platform and shares revenue generated from players’ in-game purchases worldwide with game developers.

Kaplow Communications is named consumer PR agency of record for HEYDUDE, a shoe brand for men, women and kids. Kaplow will oversee communications strategy, campaign planning, media relations and tastemaker engagement for the brand. At the onset of the partnership, Kaplow supported HEYDUDE’s “Fashion Crisis” campaign with brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney and a Grand Central consumer pop-up experience. The account will be overseen by Kaplow EVP lifestyle Jee Nah Chang Walker.

William Mills Agency is selected to enhance the PR strategy for Vine, a commercial lending accelerator for banks and credit unions. The agency will also work to expand Vine’s influence as an AI-powered platform for financial institutions. Vine says it helps financial institutions deliver faster decisions, provide more value and build stronger relationships. “We were very impressed with William Mills Agency’s extensive industry knowledge and strong media relationships as we continue to transform how financial institutions manage the commercial lending process,” said Vine CEO and co-founder David Eads.