New York Women in Communications will present its Trailblazer Awards Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Forbes on Fifth in New York City. The Trailblazer Awards are given to emerging leaders who have been nominated by industry veterans, including past NYWICI Award Honorees, past NYWICI Matrix Honorees, and NYWICI notables. The judges selected four honorees, who will be celebrated alongside their nominators as the second class of NYWICI Trailblazers. The 2025 Trailblazers and their nominators are: The Female Quotient president Talia Bender Small (nominated by Shelley Zalis, founder and CEO, The Female Quotient); American Express VP, global advertising Jessica Ling (nominated by Elizabeth Rutledge, CMO, American Express); Open AI consumer communications lead Leah Seay Anise (nominated by Eleanor Reece, VP, global communications and corporate relations at Whirlpool Corporation); and JPMorganChase CMO, connected commerce & head of card marketing Danielle Wallis (nominated by Tracy-Ann Lim, Global Chief Media Officer, JPMorganChase).

Montieth & Company is named a finalist in the 2025 Nonprofit Communications Awards of PR Daily. The awards, given by PR Daily, recognize campaigns, initiatives, teams and communicators who are advancing nonprofit causes. Montieth & Company was cited in the Nonprofit Website category for its work with The Pink Bows Foundation.The foundation, established in memory of Madison Alexis Dubiski, who tragically lost her life during the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush, advocates for crowd safety education, mental health at events, and training and certification for event organizers, ensuring such tragedies never happen again. "This recognition speaks to the core of our work—helping mission-driven organizations tell their stories with purpose and impact,” said Montieth Illingworth, CEO and global managing partner of Montieth & Company. “We’re proud to support The Pink Bows Foundation, and this honor reflects the tremendous efforts of our team across nonprofit PR, branding and website development.”

The University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Commnunications, will honor Edelman global chief people and culture officer Lisa Sepulveda with its Legacy Award for her commitment to mentoring and the impact she has had on others at the center’s annual Milestones in Mentoring Gala on Nov. 13 at the Union League Club, Chicago. Also being honored at the event are Southwest Airlines executive advisor Linda Rutherford, who will receive the Betsy Plank Award; Procter & Gamble chief communications officer Damon Jones, who will take home the John “Jack” Koten Corporate Award; University of Georgia professor emerita Dr. Karen Miller Russell, recipient of the Bruce K. Berger Educator Award; and Marina Maher Communications VP, inclusion & engagement, winner of the Emerging Leader Award.