Nvidia has hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck for DC representation concerning international semiconductor trade and matters regarding artificial intelligence.

The move follows the deal that Nvidia CEO Jason Huang ironed out with the Trump administration that gives the US a 15 percent cut of the company’s chip sales to China.

That arrangement paved the way for White House approval of the sale of Nvidia’s H20 chip to China.

AMD agreed to the same 15 percent cut for M1308 chip.

Former California Republican Congress Ed Royce, who chaired the House Foreign Affairs Committee, leads Brownstein’s 10-person Nvidia lobbying team.

Nadeam Elshami, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chief of staff; Alice Lugo, chief counsel to Jersey Senator Bob Menendez; and Brandt Anderson, national security advisor to Indiana Senator Todd Young; also work the account.