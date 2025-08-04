Matter Communications launches Precision Marketing, a scalable solution designed to help teams with limited resources. The new offering, which will be led by Matter account director Kat Aronofsky, delivers strategic support across core marketing channels with programs designed to be financially accessible. Packages offered center on such topics as social media, email campaigns, search visibility, real-time reporting and creating impactful creative assets. Precision Marketing also provides targeted paid support as part of its base package. “There’s a huge gap in the market for scrappy, effective marketing support, especially for small and growing businesses that are working hard with limited resources,” said Matter GM of strategy and integrated marketing Jeff Tahnk. “We created Precision Marketing to level the playing field for exactly those teams.

Fenton is holding a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. that will walk participants through the basics of putting together a solid, strategic crisis plan. Designed for nonprofit communications leads, executive directors and anyone involved in crisis communications or organizational reputation, the webinar will include Fenton chief of issue advocacy and crisis management lead Erik Olvera. It will feature insights from chief digital officer Shakirah Hill Taylor and SVP Danielle Schlanger, sharing actionable frameworks for planning ahead based on real-world experience and the current issues organizations are facing. Four core pillars of nonprofit crisis readiness will be discussed: scenario planning, effective monitoring, stakeholder mapping and proactive engagement plans. The goal is for participants to develop a greater understanding of what to do to prepare for a crisis and the tools they need when an issue breaks.

5WPR introduces its Integrated Sports & Gaming PR Suite, a comprehensive offering designed to help brands thrive in the sports, gaming and esports sectors. The new suite leverages 5WPR's expertise in out-of-home advertising, programmatic media buying and paid social campaigns to create measurable audience engagement. 5WPR's team works to deliver campaigns that not only capture attention but also remain compliant with industry guidelines and legal requirements. The agency partners with sports leagues, esports organizations, gaming publishers, athlete brands and sponsorship-driven businesses to achieve lasting market impact.