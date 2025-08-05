Marketing Maven signs on as agency of record for PR, social media, and marketing communications duties for LISC LA. LISC LA is one of 37 offices of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a national non-profit organization supporting community development in cities and rural areas throughout the country. It has invested nearly $1.6 billion in affordable housing, small businesses, economic development, health, education, community safety and jobs throughout Los Angeles over the last 36 years. The agency will manage LISC LA’s media relations, contact strategy and support, weekly social media management, quarterly event management and annual report production. "With the help of Marketing Maven, we aim to extend our digital footprint and shine more light on all of our efforts to improve communities, including work to improve housing, economic development, health and recreation opportunities, capacity building, and strategic planning," said LISC LA executive director Nicole Williams.

rbb Communications is named corporate communication and external affairs public relations agency of record for The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the official destination sales and marketing organization for Miami-Dade County. In partnership with the GMCVB’s corporate communications and external affairs team, rbb will work to highlight the positive benefits of tourism promotion that support Miami-Dade’s economy as well as the GMCVB’s community engagement and outreach programs that impact Miami-Dade residents, cities and neighborhoods. GMCVB President and CEO David Whitaker said that rbb’s “local expertise, creative energy, and strategic insight make them an ideal partner to use the power of storytelling to humanize the wide-reaching impacts of tourism.”

Alliance Advisors Investor Relations enters into an agreement with Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration company focused on the Tower Mountain gold property in Ontario. The deal is subject to acceptance from TSX Venture Exchange, a public venture capital marketplace for emerging companies in Canada. Alliance will provide services that include developing and managing PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations. The term of the agreement is for a period of three months ending November 15. "Alliance's strategic communication expertise will help us strengthen relationships with investors and effectively showcase the potential of our Tower Mountain gold property," said Thunder Gold president and CEO Wes Hanson.