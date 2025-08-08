Traci Messier

The Atlanta Dream, the city’s WNBA franchise, recruits Traci Messier as VP of communications and external affairs. Messier was most recently director of corporate communications for the U.S. Soccer Federation, leading public relations efforts for the governing body of American soccer. She was previously senior account director in Jackson Spalding’s sports practice. In her new post, Messier will oversee the team’s efforts to engage with media, fans and the local community. “Traci is a skilled leader who understands how to align sport, culture and entertainment to deliver a product that fans embrace and we are thrilled to have her as a part of our team,” said Atlanta Dream president and CEO Morgan Shaw Parker.

Roy Robinson

Storyful, a subsidiary of News Corp that specializes in social media intelligence and video, appoints Roy Robinson as chief product & technology officer. Robinson joins Storyful from advocacy intelligence platform Mention Me, where he served as chief product officer. He has also held senior product leadership roles at AYLIEN, Boxever and Rapid7. At Storyful, Robinson will oversee product development and technology strategy, focusing on advancing verification capabilities, expanding data science and engineering teams, and developing new tools that help clients identify authentic content and emerging trends across social platforms. “His ability to translate complex challenges into elegant solutions will help us serve our clients even better in an increasingly complex information landscape,” said Storyful CEO Maria Pacheco.

Bryan Adams

Base Molecular Resonance Technologies, which has developed a globally validated breakthrough in subatomic detection, names Bryan Adams as CMO. Adams has previously held the CMO post at Troomi Wireless and AI and blockchain wellness company Vyvo. In his role as CMO, he will lead global marketing strategy, brand architecture, earned media and digital experience. He will oversee strategic positioning, partnerships, and market growth across dozens of business verticals, including security, military and medical. “He has the rare ability to move between strategy and delivery, which is essential as we introduce this technology to a rapidly evolving global market,” said BMRT CEO and foumder Robert “Bo” Short.