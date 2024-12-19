Tim Metz

Tim Metz, who joined Hill & Knowlton in 1989 after a 23-year career at the Wall Street Journal died Aug. 15. He was 86.

Metz exited the paper after he published “Black Monday: The Catastrophe of October 19, 1987...and Beyond.”

He joined Susan Hullin in 2001 to form Hullin & Metz, a strategic communications advisory, media relations, financial PR and crisis shop; and launched the Metz Group in 2011.

Metz is survived by his wife Geraldine Fabrikant, who was a New York Times reporter, and their three children and four grandchildren.

He served on the board of advisors of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship Program at Columbia Journalism School, and on the board of directors of the New York Foundation for Senior Citizens.

A memorial service will be held for Metz at St. Ignatius Loyola Church on Park Ave in Manhattan.