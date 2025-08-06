Thailand’s DC embassy has signed Continental Strategy to a three-month contract for government advocacy services.

The pact, which went into effect July 30, carries a monthly retainer set for $73,300.

Continental will assist the office of commercial affairs with its relationship with US policymakers.

At the conclusion of the contract’s term, Thailand and Continental “will mutually evaluate services and engagement and decide whether to continue engagement for an additional nine months,” according to the agreement.

The Thai government has called Donald Trump’s 19 percent tariff its biggest economic challenge. The US is Thailand’s No. 1 export market.

The State Dept’s Aug. 12 human rights report on Thailand noted “credible reports of: arbitrary arrest and detention; serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom, including censorship; and significant restrictions on workers’ freedom of association.”

Continental president & founder Carlos Trujillo heads the Thailand team.