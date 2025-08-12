Matthew Di Taranto

Matthew Di Taranto, who most recently was senior director of PR & communications at Out & Equal, has joined the New York office of Washington-based Avoq.

He is VP in Avoq’s reputation management practice.

At O&E, Di Taranto worked to advance the nonprofit’s mission to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

Previously, he was senior director of external affairs at Foot Locker, where Di Taranto elevated its purpose work.

During his nearly 15-year career, Di Taranto also held jobs at New York City’s Economic Development Corp (senior VP-PA), International Rescue Fund (senior communications officer for global partnerships), Edelman (senior account supervisor) and RF|Binder (director).

He has handled public affairs, media relations, executive thought leadership, visibility and messaging development.