JCIR handles Nexstar Media Group as it plans a $6.2B merger with Tegna to create a local TV broadcast powerhouse with 265 stations in 44 states reaching 80 percent of US households.

The $22 per share offer represents a 31 percent premium to Tegna’s 30-day closing price ending Aug. 8.

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook cited President Trump’s plan to deregulate the local broadcast sector as the driving force behind the deal.

“The initiatives being pursued by the Trump administration offer local broadcasters the opportunity to expand reach, level the playing field, and compete more effectively with the Big Tech and legacy Big Media companies that have unchecked reach and vast financial resources,” he said.

Nexstar contends the merged company will be better able to serve communities by ensuring the long-term vitality of local news and programming from trusted local sources and preserving the diversity of local voice and opinion.

Mike Steib, Tegna chief, said joining with Nexstar “will expand news coverage to serve more communities, across more screens, and ultimately secure the future of local news for generations to come.”

The Wall Street Journal reports the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which on Aug. 11 announced a strategic review of its operations, plans to offer a deal for Tegna.

JCIR founder/president Joe Jaffoni and managing director Jennifer Newman represent Nexstar.