Vision Americas has inked a $1.4M contract to promote the government relations goals of the Dominican Republic in the US.

It will communicate with American government officials through written materials and periodic meetings on issues regarding the US-Dominican bilateral relationship.

According to the English translation of Spanish language contract, VA will serve as an international advisor to the Administrative Ministry of the Office of the Presidency, conducting “activities aimed at strengthening and positively influencing the relations” between the US and Dominican Republic.

The one-year contract went into effect on July 18.

VA founder & managing director Roger Noriega handles the Dominican Republic effort.

He served as Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, managing a 3,000-person team in DC and 50 diplomatic posts; and US Ambassador to the Organization of American States.