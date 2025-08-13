Kevin Cook

DGA Group brings on Kevin Cook, who was most recently president of Edelman’s Chicago office, as a senior advisor. At Edelman, he served as senior lead for client strategy development as well as global team and program integration, and senior management and C-suite counsel. At DGA he will deliver counsel aimed at helping clients navigate complexity, safeguard reputation, and achieve long-term success. “He knows how to guide companies through high-stakes moments and will deepen our ability to help clients protect and strengthen their reputations,” said DGA partner and lead of its Complex Communications Advisory practice in the US Ryan Toohey.

Matt Gould

MAD Global Strategy adds Matt Gould to its government relations team as SVP. Gould was most recently campaign manager for Jon Bramnick in his bid for the Republican nomination for governor of New Jersey. He previously held several positions with the New Jersey Assembly Republicans, including public affairs director, senior legislative adviser, deputy budget director and policy adviser. “From running statewide campaigns to serving as one of the top staffers in the Assembly Minority office, Matt is incredibly well-respected, hardworking, and loyal,” said MAD Global founder and CEO Mike DuHaime. “I have no doubt he’ll add value to our communications and government relations teams and help our clients succeed.”

Patrick Reynolds

Solutions by Text, which develops next-gen compliance-first conversational commerce solutions, names Patrick Reynolds as CMO. Reynolds was most recently CMO at customer data platform BlueConic. Before that, he was SVP, data and services at Mastercard following its acquisition of SessionM, where he held the CMO position. At Solutions by Text, Reynolds will lead the company’s strategic marketing initiatives, driving brand acceleration, revenue performance, and establishing market leadership. "Patrick's experience scaling high-growth SaaS organizations, and uniting teams around a shared strategic vision, made him the clear choice to lead our marketing organization," said Solutions by Text CEO Dave Baxter.