Modern Currency Public Relations, a Los Angeles-based PR and digital marketing agency that works with clients in the luxury travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation and destination marketing sectors, launches offices in San Diego and Denver, with plans underway to open a New York location in early 2026. The agency is also growing its in-house Digital Studio to meet the rising demand for content-driven, digital-native campaigns. The Digital Studio’s specialized team offers digital marketing services including social media strategy, content creation, influencer partnerships, paid digital campaigns, and short-form video production. “With domestic travel soaring and demand for curated, strategic storytelling at an all‑time high, these new hubs bring us closer to where it matters,” said Modern Currency CEO and founder Meghan Patke.

The Worldcom Public Relations Group votes UK-based Prohibition PR LTD into its global partnership. Established in 2012, Prohibition, based in Leeds, has a team of 30 staffers who provide integrated PR for top UK brands in such sectors as food and drink, higher education, property and lifestyle, as well as in B2B markets. “Prohibition brings a progressive mindset to our partnership, not only in the delivery of best-in-class public relations services but in harnessing the latest technologies that support effective communications,” said Caroline Prince, managing director at Paris-based Yucatan and Worldcom’s EMEA region chair.

Sharon Merrill Advisors, an investor relations strategic advisory firm, launches an offering that is designed to support public companies during an IR officer transition. Interim IR+ provides hands-on execution and high-level counsel to enhance investor confidence, support management, and protect valuation. Its services include quarterly earnings support, investor engagement. market and peer intelligence and strategic IR counsel. “Our Interim IR+ service provides immediate, senior-level expertise so companies can maintain market credibility, keep investors engaged, and communicate with confidence—no matter the circumstance,” said Sharon Merrill Advisors CEO Maureen Wolff.