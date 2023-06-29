Leigh Whitaker

Leigh Whitaker will return to the University of Pennsylvania on Oct. 1 as VP for government and community affairs.

A veteran with more than 20 years of communications experience, she will oversee Penn’s outreach to city, state and federal officials, as well as partnerships with Philadelphia communities.

Most recently, Whitaker launched and headed the Philadelphia government relations group at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

Prior to joining BI&R, she was Penn’s director of city relations in a seven-year run. In that post, she facilitated the PennAssist pre-apprenticeship program, helped secure legislative approvals for over $2B in campus development, and served as a key advisor for Philadelphia-related issues.

Prior to Penn, she was VP-communications at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, where she guided the company through its launch and $165 million expansion, and led crisis and government relations strategy.

Whitaker also worked as deputy chief of staff for external affairs at the School District of Philadelphia.

Penn President Larry Jameson called Whitaker a trusted and principled leader. “At this moment of significant complexity and opportunity for Penn and higher education, her return to the University is timely and energizing” he said.