Brands2Life signs on to drive corporate communications and public affairs activity for UK supermarket chain Lidl GB. Brand2Life’s efforts will encompass the development and activation of Lidl GB’s corporate communications strategy in addition to managing the company’s government and media relations, leadership communications and issues mitigation. Established in 1994, Lidl GB has more than 35,000 employees, over 980 stores and 14 distribution centers in England, Scotland and Wales. “We were incredibly impressed by Brands2Life’s commitment to the process, not to mention the passion of the team,” said Lidl GB director of corporate affairs Georgina Hall.

Brookline Public Relations, a Calgary-based firm with affiliates in Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, LA and London, renews its AOR partnership with Banff Sunshine Village, a ski resort located in Canada’s Banff National Park. Brookline is providing the resort with support for media outreach and is working to amplify its brand awareness. Brookline has also brought on two new clients. It will serve as agency of record for the launch of Sovereign Digital Infrastructure and its Mihta Askiy data center, a majority First Nation-owned, indigenous-led initiative. The scope of work will include managing website content creation, branding and logo development. For Gradient Beverages, the agency is working on a project basis to handle media relations and influencer engagement aimed at raising the profile of the company’s Inversion Nitro Cocktail range and its Made in Alberta award wins.

Miles Partnership, a strategic marketing consultancy focused exclusively on travel and tourism, is named agency of record for Visit Reno Tahoe, the official destination marketing organization for Nevada’s Washoe County. The agency will support Visit Reno Tahoe’s integrated marketing efforts with strategy development, paid media planning, digital content creation, data analysis and national campaign execution. “Their data-driven approach, industry knowledge and proven success with destinations across the country will be critical as we continue positioning Reno Tahoe as a premier four-season destination for meetings, events and leisure travel,” said Visit Reno Tahoe president and CEO Mike Larragueta.