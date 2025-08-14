Conan D'Arcy

FGS Global brings on Conan D’Arcy as partner. D’Arcy joins FGS from London-based consulting firm Global Practice, where he was senior practice director for technology, media and telecoms. Before that, he served as special adviser to the UK Deputy Prime Minister on trade and innovation, adviser on EU affairs for the Liberal Democrats, and held several posts with the European Parliament. Based in London, D’Arcy will work to bolster FGS Global’s public affairs offering and complement its established tech capabilities across geographies and practices. “His decades-long experience in policy advisory and specialized knowledge will be instrumental in bringing additional value to our clients and is complementary to our existing tech expertise and leadership,” said FGS Global CEO of UK, Middle East and Asia Faeth Birch.

Edward Ruff

ICR names Edward Ruff as head of equity capital markets at its broker-dealer affiliate, ICR Capital. Ruff most recently served as head of equity capital markets at Cabrera Capital Markets. He previously spent more than a decade with Citigroup in ECM and investment banking roles. At ICR Capital, Ruff will oversee its equity capital markets team, which provides IPO, follow-on, and block advisory services to corporate, private equity, and venture capital clients. “His experience advising management teams, boards, and private equity and venture capital firms on corporate transactions will prove valuable as we continue to grow ICR’s leading equity capital markets and convertible bond advisory services,” said ICR CEO Tom Ryan and president Don Duffy.

Sandy Shakoor

Avenue Z hires former Ditto PR VP Sandy Shakoor as director of public relations. Before coming to Ditto, Shakoor held account management positions at KCSA Strategic Communications, Intermarket, Peregrine Communications and UpSpring PR. She spearheaded PR efforts for the launch of Mike Tyson’s cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, and has managed PR campaigns for publicly listed companies Sonic Automotive and Cryoport. In her new role, Shakoor will lead strategy for such clients as Easterly, Tassat and Lynq, while also mentoring emerging talent and helping scale Avenue Z’s fintech and blockchain practice.

Mike Barco

Proof Strategies promotes Mike Barco to VP of its DC office. Barco was previously senior director at the firm. Before that, he served as director of media and public relations at the Brady Foundation and was a journalist at Bloomberg Industry Group, In his new post, Barco leads the office's new business efforts, top client strategy, public relations, political messaging and crisis communications. "Since joining our team, Mike has shown himself to be a committed and conscientious Proofer, dedicated to the success of both colleagues and clients,” said Proof Strategies founder and chair Bruce MacLellan. The agency has also promoted Frances Kang from account director to senior director. In her new position, Kang will be instrumental in driving the office's new business marketing strategy and leading strategy for such clients as the Department of Energy.