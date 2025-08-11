India has signed Mercury Public Affairs to a $75K monthly retainer contract as Donald Trump’s threat to double the 25 percent tariff on it for the purchase of Russian oil looms

Mercury is to provide strategic communications services including federal lobbying, media relations, digital audit, social media strategy and advertising.

The 50 percent tariff, which is supposed to go into effect Aug. 27, would cover about $50B in Indian exports to the US.

Trump’s tariff policy has brought together India and its rival China.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met with India prime minister Narendra Modi on Aug 19 in New Delhi.

He said the countries should view each other as partners rather than adversaries or threats, according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry. They should coexist against a backdrop of “unilateral bullying,” Wang added.

Mercury partners David Vitter (former Louisiana Republican Senator), and Bryan Lanza (communications director for the 2020 Trump transition team) represent India.

The six-member team includes Kevin Thomas (Mercury’s Long Island co-chair and the first Indian-American elected to the New York State Senate.)

Mercury’s three-month contact with India went into effect on Aug. 15. Omniconm owns Mercury.