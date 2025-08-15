The Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization has budgeted $5M for outreach to enhance public involvement and engagement regarding its initiatives, policies, services and overall awareness.
Broward Co. Planning Unit Seeks PR Partner
Wed., Aug. 20, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
