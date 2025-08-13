Accenture acquires social and influencer agency Superdigital. Superdigital will now be part of Accenture Song, which works across social, CRM and digital marketing. The agency, which was founded in 2013, has a team of over 40 creators, strategists and skilled managers. It is known for its social strategies, community building and content production, particularly across short-form video and platform-native creative. “Superdigital brings added strength in areas where our clients are seeking an advantage—at the intersection of creativity, data and technology—and complements our vision for marketing reinvention,” said Accenture Song marketing practice lead for the Americas Sean Lackey.

The Public Relations Society of America Los Angeles Chapter held its annual Sunrise Honors on Aug. 14 at the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. The Sunrise Honors recognize “PR visionaries who are shaping a better, inclusive tomorrow for the industry and beyond.” This year’s honorees were Diaspora Group CEO & founder and adjunct instructor, California State University, Northridge Christopher Cathcart; Laarni Rosca Dacanay, who has held communications posts at Comcast, TIME and NBCUniversal; L.A. Care Health Plan chief of strategic communications & community relations Francisco Oaxaca; and GLAAD senior director of Spanish-language media & Latinx media representation Monica Trasandes. “Individuals like Francisco, Christopher, Monica and Laarni inspire us to be champions for others and pave the way for the next generation of diverse practitioners," said PRSA-LA President Marisol Barrios Perez.

ASC Advisors, a strategic communications firm that works with clients in the alternative investment management industry, launches a digital media practice. The practice will be led by former AIG senior manager, digital strategy and optimization Ana Villarreal DuFlo, who has joined the firm as senior director, head of digital strategy. The practice is designed to help hedge fund, private equity, private credit, and other alternative investment management firms strengthen and optimize their digital presence and increase target audience engagement across key platforms. Its services include LinkedIn profile development and management; online reputation management and crisis management; executive profile and thought leadership support, social media monitoring and reporting; and activism campaigns and shareholder outreach. “We remain committed to expanding our offerings and growing our senior leadership team, so launching a dedicated Digital Media Practice led by Ana is a natural progression for us," said ASC managing partner Steven Bruce.