Charles Sebaski

Hippo, the San Jose-based insurance group, has hired Charles Sebaski as head of investor relations.

Most recently, Sebaski was managing director & IR chief at Ambac Financial, where he helped craft the investor narrative and value proposition about its specialty property & casualty franchise.

Earlier, he was senior VP & head of North American business intelligence at Guy Carpenter, VP-equity research analyst at BMO Capital Markets, and associate equity research at Deutsche Bank.

Sebaski reports to Hippo chief financial officer Guy Zeltser.

“Chuck's deep expertise and trusted relationships will be a tremendous asset as he leads our engagement with institutional investors, building on the momentum from our June Investor Day to drive understanding and support for our strategic plan," said Zeltser.

Sebaski will support Hippo during its busy September conference season and play a role in preparing for its Q3 earnings call in November.

Hippo Q2 revenues jumped 31.1 percent to $117.3M. It earned $1.3M vs. a $40.5M year earlier loss.