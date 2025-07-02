While four out of five respondents to a recent poll from business consulting firm EisnerAmper have had “a net positive experience” using AI in the workplace, considerably fewer report that their companies have a coherent take on how the technology should be employed.

Only about a third (36.2 percent) noted that their company had an AI policy, with slightly fewer (34.4 percent) saying that there was a defined AI strategy.

In addition, most employees think their company is dropping the ball when it comes to keeping tabs on how employees use AI. Less than a quarter (22 percent) said that their company monitors AI usage.

However, there is a general level of satisfaction as regards how well-versed people in their companies are about the new technology. Almost three quarters (73 percent) of respondents said their managers understood AI either “very well” (29.2 percent) or “somewhat well” (43.8 percent). Executive leadership scored just slightly lower, with 41.2 percent regarded as knowing AI “somewhat well” and 27.3 percent seen as understanding it “very well.”

Close to half of respondents also reported that AI had a positive effect on their feelings about their jobs. Almost a quarter (22.4 percent) said they were “much happier at work” and another 27.1 percent claimed to be “somewhat happier.” But almost an equal number (44.6 percent) said they were “neither more nor less” happy at work.

People were not quite so bullish about the accuracy of AI. While 3.4 percent said that they “never” find errors, and 28.4 percent find them “not very often,” those takes are far outweighed by the 57.3 percent who “sometimes “ find them and the 10.3 percent who “always” find them.

Even so, more than a quarter (27.6 percent) say they are “very confident” overall about receiving “accurate and satisfactory outputs” from AI, with another 54.8 percent coming in as “somewhat confident.”

Then there’s the question of how respondents are using the time they allegedly save through their AI use. One use—cited by almost two-thirds (64 percent) of them—is to do more work. Other popular uses, however, include surfing the web (28.1 percent), coffee breaks (18.7 percent), speaking/texting with friends (18.3 percent) and napping (10 percent). But 12.2 percent of users say that the question is “not applicable” since they do not save any time by using AI.

EisnerAmper’s report surveyed 1,000 full-time office workers across the country during summer 2025. The numbers were provided by research provider YouGov.