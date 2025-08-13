FGS Global handles Thoma Bravo as the software investment firm agrees to pay $12.3B to acquire Dayforce, a supplier of human capital management technology.

The $70 per share offer represents a 32 percent premium to Dayforce’s Aug. 15 closing stock price.

Dayforce offers platforms to manage HR, pay, time, talent and analytics designed to make work life better.

Holder Spaht, managing director at Thoma Bravo, called Dayforce a clear category leader that is poised to define the future of human capital management in the era of AI.

“Dayforce’s differentiated platform, global scale, and world-class team make it well-positioned to meet the growing and evolving needs of employers and employees around the world,” he said.

David Ossip, Dayforce CEO, said partnering with Thoma Bravo will “accelerate our business—with our focus, resources, and product innovation all laser-pointed on leaping forward as the HCM leader for a world of work shaped by AI.”

FGS Global has Liz Micci and Akash Loch working the deal for Thoma Bravo, which has $185B in assets under managment.

KKR owns FGS Global.