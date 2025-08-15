Darah Roslyn

Inkhouse, a part of Orchestra, appoints Darah Roslyn as EVP, based in the agency’s San Francisco office. Roslyn was most recently director of communications for Flexport Asia, based in Hong Kong and Singapore. She was previously general manager of the San Francisco office of Cutline Communications and has held senior posts at MSLGROUP and Ogilvy Beijing. In her new role, Roslyn will provide strategic leadership for many of Inkhouse’s Silicon Valley-based tech clients, working closely with leadership and the broader Orchestra network to deliver fully integrated services. “Her unique cross-Pacific experience and strategic insight are critical to markets like artificial intelligence, physical industries and energy,” said Inkhouse CEO Jason Morris. “She’ll be instrumental in helping us continue to grow our technology practice and expand our footprint in San Francisco.”

Tim Nott

MP&F names Tim Nott as VP of finance. Nott comes to MP&F from Sydney, Australia-based construction company Paynter Dixon, where he was head of finance. He has also served as head of finance for FOX Networks Group Australia. Nott has helped drive strategic initiatives around profitability, reporting transformation and internal controls. The agency has also brought on Jamie Keller, who was most recently director of sales & enablement at Nexstar Media Group as director of advertising strategy. She has led campaigns at the local, regional, statewide and national levels for such clients as HCA Health TriStar Division, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, Southern Illinois University and Marshall University.

Cosette Rinab

Acceleration Community of Companies hires Cosette Rinab as creator-in-residence, a newly created role designed to implement creator-first thinking throughout ACC’s brand ecosystem, which includes marketing consultancy Advisory, communications firm DKC and experiential agency MKG. Rinab, who has built a large following across TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, will shape creative creator strategies across fashion, lifestyle, tech, youth culture, and entertainment. “Cosette brings a rare mix of authenticity, intuition and strategic clarity. She doesn’t just understand what’s trending, she understands why, and how to translate that mindset into real business impact,” said ACC president Monica Chun.