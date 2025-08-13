Real Chemistry launches HealthGEO, an AI search solution for life sciences communicators and marketers. The new offering aims to help teams monitor, manage and shape how AI search frames their science, story and reputation. It uses advanced prompt engineering, multi-model orchestration and proprietary sentiment analysis to deliver precise, actionable intelligence at scale. That includes LLM perception mapping, risk and misrepresentation detection, competitive benchmarking and an action ready playbook with recommendations to help clients align brand, medical, communications and commercial efforts with the language and logic of generative AI. “The way we find health information today is changing at unprecedented rates, with AI search replacing traditional search engines. HealthGEO helps clients move into action by showing them exactly what AI is saying about their science, their brand and their company—and what to do about it," said Real Chemistry group president and managing partner Kevin Johnson.

French/West/Vaughan (FWV) chairman and CEO Rick French, who is also principal of Prix Productions, served as executive producer for Satisfied, a new film spotlighting Tony- and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry. French was also involved in the film’s creative development and distribution strategies. The film, which will be released in US theatres from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 by Aura Entertainment in conjunction with Fathom Entertainment, explores Goldsberry’s experience originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, while simultaneously navigating her path to motherhood and balancing the competing demands of career and family. Satisfied had its US premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Most recently, Prix Productions’ Four Down captured Best Documentary Feature at the 20th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival. Its survival drama Not Without Hope is being released theatrically worldwide in December.

Broadridge Financial Solutions acquires Signal, which provides customer communications for financial services and social sector firms in the UK. The acquisition is part of Broadridge’s efforts to expand its footprint outside of North America. Signal’s proprietary technology and digital expertise help clients power their shift from legacy print to drive digitization and enhance client engagement. "The combination of Signal's digital-first communications and strong relationships with UK financial services firms along with our proven scale and regulatory domain expertise transforms our ability to serve our global clients," said Broadridge International president Mike Sleightholme.