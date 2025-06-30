Nvidia has hired BGR Government Affairs for strategic counsel regarding international trade in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence.

Nvidia CEO Jason Huang ironed out a deal with the Trump administration that gives the US a 15 percent cut of the company’s chip sales to China.

The Financial Times reported Aug. 21 that the deal is under pressure as Chinese regulators are dissuading domestic tech companies from buying Nvidia’s H20 chip following “insulting” remarks Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made on CNBC.

“We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second-best stuff, not even our third-best,” he said on July 15. “You want to sell the Chinese enough that their developers get addicted to the American technology stack, that’s the thinking,”

BGR is the firm of Haley Barbour, former Republican National Committee chair and Mississippi governor.

President Erskine Wells, one-time aide to Mississippi Congressman and Senator Roger Wicker, heads the BGR team that includes Dan Greenwood, defense & critical technologies practice head; and Justin Rzepka, commerce & infrastructure head.

BGR joins Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and the Vogel Group on Nvidia’s lobbying payroll.