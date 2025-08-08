West of Fairfax has been named agency of record for Relevant+, an independent cultural media group serving US Hispanic audiences. West of Fairfax will lead strategic external communications focused on amplifying Relevant+’s brand visibility and executive thought leadership. Relevant+ embeds brands within Hispanic culture through an ecosystem of publishers across music, sports, entertainment, pop-culture, health and lifestyle. “They understand our vision and share our passion for elevating the voices and stories that matter to multicultural audiences,” said Relevant+ head of marketing Diana Pinedo. “That blend of expertise, alignment and partnership made them the ideal choice to help propel Relevant+ into its next stage of growth.”

CIIC PR is appointed as PR agency of record for Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management, which manages a portfolio of senior living communities, including The Bristal Assisted Living’s 24 locations, 305 West End, Encore Luxury Living and Elegance at Home. CIIC PR will support Ultimate Care through its next phase of growth, focusing on launching new communities and announcing regional expansion, elevating brand visibility, driving occupancy and referrals across all communities, supporting team member recruitment and retention, and activating partnerships, events, and resident storytelling. “At Ultimate Care, our goal has been to bring true hospitality to senior living, where every interaction is personalized and every resident feels valued,” said Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management VP of marketing Jillian Lorenzo. “CIIC PR's proven expertise in hospitality marketing makes them the perfect partner to help us share this story and continue setting the standard for what luxury senior care can be.”

Diamond, a Toronto-based agency, comes on board as brand experiences agency of record for Ontario Power Generation, a government-owned, low-carbon power generator that provides about half of the province’s electricity. Diamond integrated marketing will lead the development of a nuclear information center experience, along with additional experiential activations aimed at educating the public on power generation, the growing demand for energy, and recruitment efforts for top talent. The agency will also support OPG in their role as an official supporter of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “We are thrilled to partner with Diamond as we look to build energy-charged experiences for the public that also act as educational tools,” said OPG director, brand management Adam McClare.