Scribe Strategies & Advisors has agreed to provide strategic consulting and government affairs services to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The six-month contract calls for Scribe to receive a $75K monthly retainer for the first three months with subsequent months billed at $60K.

The pact, which went into effect July 28, automatically renews for successive six-month periods.

Headed by Republican strategist Joseph Szlavik, Scribe is to strengthen Morocco/US relations, especially in the areas of investment and trade.

It also will support US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a former Spanish territory annexed by Morocco in 1975; and address the regional security challenges posed by the Polisario Front, which wants to expel Morocco from Western Sahara.

Morocco is the latest to join Scribe’s portfolio of African clients, which includes the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Cote d’Ivoire.