Emily Schillinger

The Edison Electric Institute, which represents all US investor-owned electric companies, hires Emily Schillinger as chief communications officer, effective September 2. Schillinger comes to EEI from the American Investment Council, where she most recently served as EVP of public affairs. She was previously communications director for the House Ways and Means Committee and press secretary for former House Speaker John Boehner. She will lead EEI’s communications team. The organization is also bringing on Calpine Corporation VP, government affairs and general counsel Rachael March as chief legal officer, and NextEra Energy director of environmental policy Kiel Weaver as chief advisory officer. "Each of these talented leaders will play a critical role in helping EEI become an even-more dynamic and effective organization,” said EEI president and CEO Drew Maloney.

Margaret Key

Allison Worldwide and Stagwell name Margaret Key as CEO, Allison Asia and Stagwell's executive director, Asia Pacific, effective Oct. 1. Key was most recently CEO for Publicis' MSLGROUP, Asia Pacific. She has also held leadership positions at Zeno Group, Burson-Marsteller and Edelman. As CEO of Allison Asia, Key will oversee the growth of the organization in APAC, including expansion plans and business strategy. In her role as Stagwell's executive drector, Asia Pacific, she will steer regional market development and accelerate engagement with clients through integration within the entire Stagwell network. "Margaret is a proven force in our industry, and her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for our Asia Pacific clients and communications business," said Allison Worldwide executive chair and Stagwell vice chair Ray Day.

Cornelia Poku

The American Feed Industry Association brings on Cornelia Poku as director of communications. Poku most recently served as marketing and communications specialist for the AmeriCorps Seniors program. Before that, she was at FGS Global as associate director in its Health Care Strategic Communications unit. In her new post, Poku will lead AFIA’s communications department in the development and implementation of strategic communications for the organization. “Her depth of communications experience across agriculture, health care and nonprofits, combined with her strategic mindset and passion for storytelling, demonstrate that she will be invaluable in our mission to amplify the industry’s voice in the conversations that matter most,” said AFIA VP of member experience Victoria Broehm.