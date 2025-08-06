What was Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. thinking when it ditched its 48-year-old iconic logo, featuring an old-timer seated next to a barrel. That logo stood as a symbol Southern heritage?

It has been replaced by a sterile nothing burger that spells out Cracker Barrel’s name in brown lettering against a yellow border.

The revamped logo is generic-looking and could be used for an auto repair shop, hair stylist, bakery, bank, church, supermarket, carpet store, pawn shop, ice cream parlor or funeral home.

What's next for Cracker Barrel? Will it start serving Bud Lite at its restaurants as a tribute to another PR disaster? Trans actress Dylan Mulvaney might be available to help launch the brew.

Indianapolis-based Steak ’n Shake took a swipe at Cracker Barrel. "Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away,” it posted on X. “We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers."

Cracker Barrel shouldn’t throw away what made it distinctive. It should bring back grandpa and his barrel.

And what's up with the Big Apple show? The Lebanon, TN-based company on Aug. 21 unveiled its “All the More” fall marketing campaign that is supposed to celebrate 55 years of country hospitality.

Country music star and Cracker Barrel pitch man Jordan Davis highlighted the pop-up event held in Manhattan’s trendy Meatpacking District.

Good heavens. Has Cracker Barrel gone Yankee? Wasn’t a stage in Nashville available for the great unveiling? Lebanon is only 40 miles from Music City. That's about the same distance that the nearest Cracker Barrel is to NYC. The restaurant is located somewhere in the wilds of New Jersey.

How will Herr Foods capitalize on the priceless publicity in got when it starred in the latest chapter of the corruption story that plagues the administration of New York Mayor Eric Adams?

Winnie Greco, a former advisor and confidante to the mayor, put more than $100 into a red envelope and then stuffed it into a bag of Herr’s Sour Cream and Onion Flavored Potato Chips.

She handed the Herr’s chip bag to Katie Honan, a reporter for The City, following an event that celebrated the opening of the Harlem office of Adams’ re-election campaign.

Honan, who assumed the chips were an offer of a light snack, told Greco that she couldn’t accept the gift. Greco insisted that she keep the chips. Honan opened the bag, saw the cash, and texted Greco to say she couldn’t accept the cash. She demanded they meet so she could return the cash. There was no response.

The City called Greco and asked about her intentions about the cash. She called the whole episode a mistake and apologized.

Her lawyer Steven Bill admitted the cash transaction appeared strange, but there was nothing nefarious about the matter. “Winnie’s intent was purely innocent,” he told The City. “In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude.”

That may be the case, but the Herr’s bag, envelope and cash are now in the custody of the office of Brooklyn US attorney Joseph Nocella.

Herr’s, which is the pride of Nottingham, PA, says serving its “Sour Cream and Onion Flavored Potato Chips is a way to liven up life’s celebrations, big and small.” Its Sour Cream and Onion Flavored Potato Chips certainly livened up a slow summer news day.

But Herr’s needs to cash in. It should hire Winnie as a brand ambassador. She has outreach experience. Adams had used her as his representative to the Asian-American community. Herr's hiring of Greco could be contingent on her not being swept up in the ongoing corruption probes of the Adams’ administration.

Andrew Cuomo, who is running for Adams’ job, played his part in the Herr's/Greco saga He took a break during a press conference so an aid could hand out Herr’s chips to reporters. The smiling jounalists got the joke. The gambit lightened up the image of hard-nosed Andrew.

The City sent out a fund-raising pitch that began: “We’re New Yorkers. We get that satisfying feeling for ripping into a bag of Herr’s. But we don’t usually expect our chips to come with cash.”

It your turn, Herr’s.

Celebrating a huge promotion… Self-proclaimed “war hero” Donald Trump gave himself a big promotion from Cadet Bone Spurs, a rank that allowed him to dodge the Vietnam War.

The president told conservative talk show host Mark Levin on Aug. 20 that he earned his war hero cred because he ordered the air strike on Iran’s nuclear sites.

That mission was carried out at the order of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Trump considers another war hero. War criminal for committing crimes against humanity in Gaza is a much better description of Netanyahu.

Trump approved the Iranian military action while he was safely tucked away in DC and undoubtedly posting away on his Truth Social site.

His last hubris has caused true war heroes such as “Stormin” Norman Schwarzkopf and John McCain to turn over in their graves.